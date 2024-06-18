Three reportedly 'vicious' dogs caught after two people bit at Roy park

ROY, Utah — Roy Police said three dogs had to be captured after they reportedly bit two people at a park, attacked horses and tried to attack responding police officers.

On Monday just after 4 p.m., police received a report of three dogs being aggressive and trying to "get at" a child at Emma Russel Park, officials stated.

Later, it was discovered that two people had received bites to the lower extremities that needed medical attention. Further information about the victims, including their ages and the severity of their injuries was not made available.

When officers arrived at the park, they found the three dogs in a pasture on the West side of the park "being aggressive and attacking horses," a release reads in part.

Officials stated that while trying to capture the dogs, the animals tried to attack responding officers twice.

Using a catch pole, officers were able to eventually safely capture one of the dogs.

While trying to contain the other two dogs inside the pasture, "one of the dogs again attempted to attack an officer who deployed a 'Bean Bag' round, hitting the attacking dog and stopping the attack," officials explained.

The injured dog ran back to its home with officers trailing closely behind, which is how they identified the owner of all three dogs.

A resident of the home helped the officer find and contain the third "large dog."

Two of the dogs were taken to the Weber County Animal Shelter for the required 10-day quarantine, while the dog that was shot with a bean bag was taken to the animal hospital.

The two individuals who were bit were interviewed and photographed by investigators as the case remains active, officials stated.

"Our priority is the safety of the citizens of Roy City and their freedom to feel safe in public areas and parks," a release reads. "Dog owners do have a responsibility to ensure their dogs are properly controlled at all times and licensed with Roy City Animal Control."

While officials said dog owners are subject to criminal charges, officials did not disclose if charges would be filed in this case.