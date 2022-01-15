Three seriously injured in rollover crash in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — 3 people are seriously injured and the HOV lane on I-15 Southbound is blocked after a rollover crash Saturday morning.

Utah Highway patrol tells FOX 13 News that the crash occurred in the southbound lane of I-15 near 14100 South. It involved only one vehicle carrying three occupants. All three were seriously injured, with one of the occupants being transported to an area hospital at time of reporting.

The cause is currently under investigation. Drivers are advised to slow down and move over to other lanes to make room for emergency responders on scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as they are made available.