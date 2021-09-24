Three teens in custody after police chase in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Three juveniles are in custody and facing serious felony charges Friday after a police chase in Taylorsville.

It began around 3:30 Friday morning when Taylorsville police patrol officers spotted a couple of suspicious vehicles cruising near Taylorsville High School.

Officers said when they attempted to stop one of the cars, the driver took off.

Officers followed, with the driver attempting to get away, eventually driving into an apartment complex off 4100 South. Concern really ramped up for the officers when it appeared the teens were armed.

"Suspects ran over a curb here and they wound up surrendering to police," said Sgt. Jacob Palmer with Taylorsville PD. "A male and two female juveniles are now heading to youth detention and will likely be facing several felony charges."

The charges include felony fleeing from police and likely charges connected with the one firearm that was recovered. Police said that gun was stolen.