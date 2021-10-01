Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three vehicle car crash leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured

items.[0].image.alt
File Photo: Intermountain Life Flight helicopter | Courtesy: Intermountain Medical Center
Life Flight file photo
Posted at 8:26 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 22:27:49-04

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A three vehicle car crash in Kaysville Thursday night resulted in fatal injuries for one occupant while two other people were taken to the hospital.

Kaysville police say that at 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to 480 N. Fairfield Road on a report of a three vehicle accident.

How the crash happened was not made immediately available.

One occupant was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Another occupant was taken to the hospital via Life Flight helicopter.

A third occupant was pronounced dead at the scene due to their injuries sustained in the crash.

It is unknown if the three individuals were in the same vehicle or different vehicles.

The identities of the people involved were also not disclosed.

This is a developing story. watch FOX 13 and follow fox13now.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere