Three-vehicle crash leaves 1 person dead, several injured on Mountain View Corridor

FOX 13 News
Posted at 3:12 PM, Dec 29, 2022
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A three-vehicle crash on a West Valley City freeway leaves one person dead with several individuals injured.

At around 3 p.m. on 4100 south on the Mountain View Corridor, a crash occurred that involved three vehicles. One person is known to be deceased according to officials, with other injuries being reported as minor.

Officials have closed the northbound side of the road and are currently diverting eastbound traffic at 5400 south and westbound traffic at 4100 south.

Below is a UDOT recording of the scene, authorities are closing the road while the investigation continues.

FOX 13 News has sent a crew to the scene to gather more information. Please stay tuned for further updates.

