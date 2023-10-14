Three vehicles struck by wrong-way semitruck driver on I-80, no injuries

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A semi truck was stopped after driving into oncoming traffic on Interstate 80, striking three vehicles and a UHP vehicle in near Summit Park. No injuries were reported.

Police say the truck was involved in a hit-and-run while traveling westbound on the highway where it then stopped to back up into live traffic to cross the median into oncoming traffic.

The Utah Highway Patrol vehicle was struck during this time as well.

The truck was eventually stopped in the eastbound lanes near Summit Park.