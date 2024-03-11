Tibetans in Utah hold rally to commemorate 65th anniversary of resistance to Chinese occupation

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of Tibetans and their supporters take to the streets every year to mark the anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day.

On March 10th, 1959, thousands of Tibetans marched out in the streets of Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, to protest against the Chinese invasion and occupation.

Sunday marked the 65th anniversary of the occupation by China in Tibet.

Members of the Utah Tibetan Association and the Tibetan community gathered in downtown Salt Lake City, beginning at the Wallace F. Bennett Building.

"I am full Tibetan," said Jennfier Kyizom, who attended the rally. "Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah."

Kyizom says when she was younger, she didn't really understand the severity of the issues between Tibet and China.

"As I've gotten older, you know, the Tibetan-China conflict issue has gotten worse," said Kyizom.

The uprising in 1959 also prompted the escape of the 14th Dalai Lama.

"Since the invasion of Tibet, since 1959, the millions of Tibetans have been brutally imprisoned and killed, over 1.5 million Tibetans, over hundreds of monastery has been destructed," said Lobsang Tsering, the President of the Utah Tibetan Association.

Tsering told FOX 13 News on Sunday that Tibet had been a fully independent country prior to 1959.

"There has been a Communist Party removal of about six monastery and two villages over 12,000 people from their location to relocate in other area because of the construction of the new dam in the Tibet, which is very difficult for our people," said Tsering

Putting their feet to the pavement, those who turned out for the rally let their voices be heard as they walked through the streets of Salt Lake City.

"The Tibetans in the Tibet have no voice, they cannot do this kind of things that we are doing here," said Tsering. "They cannot even do their daily practices."

For those who turned out on Sunday, like Kyizom.

"For me, I think taking a big step and being the voice of Tibetans, especially here in the United States is really important," said Kyizom.

Those who attended the rally say their hope is for the freedom in Tibet to practice their own religion, language and culture.