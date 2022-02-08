TikTok challenge leads to arrests in Vernal

VERNAL, Utah — Vernal Police have arrested two suspects who were shooting people with an Orbeez airsoft gun, a toy weapon that shoots small orbs at a great distance but can cause injury.

Upon questioning, the suspects, both juveniles, said their actions were part of a TikTok Challenge.

Police say that they received multiple calls from individuals who were shot at from a moving car with the toy guns, with several being hit.

They are now searching for additional suspects in addition to the two juveniles in custody.

Vernal Police say that although the Orbeez gun is marketed as a toy, the projectiles can inflict injury and firing it at a person is a crime that will be prosecuted.

Both suspects will be referred to the 8th District Juvenile Court on multiple charges.

Anyone with information regarding additional suspects is encouraged to call the Vernal Police Department at 435 789-5835, or Central Dispatch at 435 789-4222.

