Time is running out to see Utah's stunning poppies in bloom!

ALPINE, Utah — Late Spring and Early summer mean that it’s time for the poppies to bloom in Utah. The blooms last for about two weeks and you still have another week left to see these beautiful flowers.

Brek Bolton

The Alpine Poppy field is along the trail at Lambert Park. The trail is marked with red flags so it's easy to follow. The trail is about one-mile round trip with a difficulty level of easy, meaning it's perfect for even the youngest Utahns.

With spectacular, 360-degree views and a background of the mountains or Utah Lake, these poppies are truly a sight to behold.

FOX 13's Brek Bolton hit the trail with his family, taking in the natural splendor and capturing some postcard-perfect photos.

Brek Bolton

The poppy flowers are familiar to what most people have seen, with tissue paper-like crinkled blossoms and 4 to 6 brightly-colored petals.

Be sure to tread lightly in the poppy field and stay on the path so as not to crush any of the delicate blooms.

These fields have grown in popularity each year, so prepare for a crowd and pack your camera to capture some breathtaking views!

You'll likely only have until the end of the week until these poppies say goodbye for another season.

If you miss the Alpine Poppies, you may have better luck in Mantua.