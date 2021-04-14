Timpanogos Cave will welcome visitors starting May 28

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Timpanogos Cave will once again allow summer cave tours on May 28 after being closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to an announcement from the National Park Service.

Modifications will allow tours to resume this summer, will advance ticket sales due to open on April 28.

To protect staff and visitors to the cave, masks will be required throughout the cave tour and inside the visitor center, though will not be needed while hiking outside, as long as social distancing is maintained.

“We are happy to welcome visitors back to the park caves,” said Superintendent Jim Ireland, “but this plan really depends on the support and cooperation of all of our visitors this summer, especially compliance with the mask requirement inside the dark, wet cave system. If everyone works together, we hope to safely continue tours throughout the summer.”

Tour limitations include a maximum of 14 persons per group to allow for social distancing, and a reduction in the total number of tours per day so that rangers can sanitize surfaces throughout the day.

Because cave tours sell out well quickly--and will even more so now that restrictions are in place--visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets up to 30 days ahead of time at www.recreation.gov.

E-tickets are also an option this year that can be downloaded on a phone to help prevent lost tickets--more important than ever with fewer tours available.

Details about ticket purchases, updated pricing, tour schedules, and other programs are available on the park website at www.nps.gov/tica.

