Tiny house missing in southern Utah

Washington County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:28 AM, Dec 18, 2023
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A tiny house has gone missing in southern Utah and its owner and the Washington County Sheriff are looking for it.

A post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page asks if anyone has seen it.

It suggests someone may have borrowed it without the owner's permission and hasn’t told anyone where they left it.

The post goes on to say that if you happen to see the tiny home in the desert or anywhere else to contact the Sheriff’s office.

You can call dispatch at 435-634-5730 and ask for a deputy.

The incident number is 23W007359.

