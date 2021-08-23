Watch
Tip leads police to large 'magic mushrooms' growing operation in Silver Springs

PETER DEJONG/AP
FILE - in this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo magic mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. Magic mushrooms and other psychedelic plants and fungi are now effectively decriminalized in Ann Arbor, Mich., at least in terms of city police enforcement priority. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Sept. 21, 2020 in favor of a resolution declaring it's the city's lowest law enforcement priority to investigate and arrest anyone for planting, cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with or possessing entheogenic plants or plant compounds. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Posted at 8:47 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:47:10-04

SNYDERVILLE, Utah — A tip led law enforcement to a large 'magic mushrooms' growing operation in Silver Springs.

On Sunday, a deputy took a report of suspicious activity at a Silver Springs home.

According to police, a property manager, reported possible drug activity at the residence.

Police said they made contact with with two males at the residence who stated they were house sitting for a friend. At the time deputies were not able to reach the resident listed on the lease.

Later in the evening deputies said they were able to speak with the male on the lease for the residence who said the two males were not permitted to stay at the residence.

Police said they got consent to enter the residence and found a "sizable psilocybin mushroom growing operation."

The two males originally contacted were no longer at the residence when police entered the home and found the mushrooms.

Their investigation is ongoing.

Efforts to decriminalize "magic mushrooms" have been successful in places like Oregon and Denver.

Studies have shown that the mushrooms have therapeutic benefits for people suffering from symptoms of certain conditions like depression.

Psilocybin mushrooms are classified as an illegal drug by the federal government.

