Tip leads police to large 'magic mushrooms' growing operation in Silver Springs

SNYDERVILLE, Utah — A tip led law enforcement to a large 'magic mushrooms' growing operation in Silver Springs.

On Sunday, a deputy took a report of suspicious activity at a Silver Springs home.

According to police, a property manager, reported possible drug activity at the residence.

Police said they made contact with with two males at the residence who stated they were house sitting for a friend. At the time deputies were not able to reach the resident listed on the lease.

Later in the evening deputies said they were able to speak with the male on the lease for the residence who said the two males were not permitted to stay at the residence.

Police said they got consent to enter the residence and found a "sizable psilocybin mushroom growing operation."

The two males originally contacted were no longer at the residence when police entered the home and found the mushrooms.

Their investigation is ongoing.

Efforts to decriminalize "magic mushrooms" have been successful in places like Oregon and Denver.

Studies have shown that the mushrooms have therapeutic benefits for people suffering from symptoms of certain conditions like depression.

Psilocybin mushrooms are classified as an illegal drug by the federal government.