Today marks hottest day in the last 44 years

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday marked the hottest day on Earth in at least 44 years.

The globe’s average temperature reached 69 degrees Fahrenheit.

Utah saw the impact, reaching over 100 degrees on Monday.

With a week of even hotter temperatures ahead, the risk of heat-related illnesses increases.

“Being dehydrated, always feeling parched. It’s like the worst feeling. You just feel drained like you don’t want to do anything,” said Breanna Allen, still remembering when she experienced heat exhaustion as a teenager.

Emergency rooms have already seen patients wheeling in with heat-related illnesses this week.

“We can see heat stroke, we can see heat cramps and then of course you can have sunburns,” explained Emergency Room Physician at Intermountain LDS Hospital Dr. Harland Hayes.

While Dr. Hayes said it’s more common to see illnesses in elderly folks and infants, it’s something we all need to be careful about.

“It can happen to young, healthy, active people as well. There are conditions that occur when the heat goes up and when people really exert themselves, they can start to have abnormal muscle breakdown that can cause kidney and other problems, but it can happen to anyone,” said Hayes.

Dr. Hayes advised only going outside during cooler times of the day, and prioritizing staying hydrated and staying in the shade.

He also said if someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, make sure to get them inside if you can, and check on your elderly friends to see if their air conditioning is working.