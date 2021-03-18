Tolls returning to I-15 express lanes in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — The days of a free-for-all on Interstate 15′s carpool lane through Lehi have come to an end, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced it will resume collecting express lane tolls on the interstate between Lehi’s Main Street and Point of the Mountain starting Friday. The department had suspended the tolls to help ease traffic congestion during construction.

Commuters traveling by motorcycle, bus or in cars with more than one person can use the express lanes for free, as can emergency vehicles and cars with C Decals. Vehicles only occupied by the driver can use the lanes by paying a fee with an Express Pass.

Tolls range from 25 cents to $2, depending on the volume of cars using them at a given time.

Express lane tolls will remain suspended on northbound I-15 between Bangerter Highway and 7200 South while construction continues.