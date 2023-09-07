Tomato sandwich party, Greek festival, fiesta and MORE happening this weekend!

With sunny weather and clear skies, it's a great weekend to get out and enjoy some community fun happening near you!

If you know of something happening near you or have an event coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening this weekend:

CACHE COUNTY

Logan Pride Festival



Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Logan and Cache Valley at the Pride Festival happening Saturday at Willow Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. With performances scheduled throughout the day and local vendors to visit, organizers say this event has generated the largest reach in and for the community.

CARBON COUNTY

Carbon County Demolition Derby



Demolition derby with multiple events including trucks, mini vans, mini trucks, compact minis and MORE! The Carbon County Search and Rescue relies on proceeds from this event to keep their program running every year and community members get a great show while also funding a great cause. Happening Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Carbon County fairgrounds.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

The Avenues street fair



A children's parade, opening remarks by the mayor, national baton twirling champion, vendors, live performances, art gallery and more will celebrate The Avenues neighborhood and its residents on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. FREE!

Tomato sandwich party



Celebrate the season and harvest with a tomato sandwich party at the Wasatch Community Garden! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can taste local tomatoes on artisan bread and enjoy the ambiance of live music, garden-themed activities and more. Leave dogs at home for this community event!

Latinx Hispanic Health and Heritage Festival

A parade kicks off this community celebration at 11 a.m. at The Gateway! Food vendors, local artisans, dance performances, live music and all sorts of family-friendly fun is perfect for every member of your family. The event is meant to celebrate all types of Hispanic cultures and countries in Utah. Festivities continue until 8 p.m.

Fisher Mansion beer garden

On Saturday and Sunday, head to Fisher Mansion for an event filled with local beer, delicious food and more. Fisher Brewery is teaming up with Salt Lake City Public Lands for the event but if you're not into beer, there will be plenty of food truck in the area too as well as an overall lively atmosphere.

SLC Vegfest



Live music, a beer garden, and vegan food will be at this FREE event meant to celebrate veganism and plant-based eating in Salt Lake City! Although it's all about vegan lifestyles, this event is for everyone to learn and enjoy delicious local food. The event is happening from noon to 8 p.m. at Library Square.

Utah State Fair



The Utah State Fair is BACK to wrap up your summer with rides, cotton candy, funnel cakes and all the nostalgic fun you could want. The fair is happening from now until September 17, every day! Tickets are required.

Salt Lake City Greek Festival



The Greek Festival is back in Salt Lake City this weekend with plenty of food, entertainment and more. This event is the largest Greek Festival West of the Mississippi, event organizers say. Take a tour of the cathedral and museum, and enjoy some authentic Greek cuisine. Tickets required.

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele Day for Kids



A free block party for the whole community, this celebration will open up the new Boys & Girls Club in Tooele! Happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 310 South Main Street. Take a tour of the new club, play games, enjoy treats, music, prizes and more!

Downtown Tooele fiesta



Tooele is celebrating Hispanic culture in their city with a fiesta on Saturday from 3-8 p.m. There will be a taco contest, salsa contest, pinata contest, music, dancing and plenty of delicious things to eat. Don't miss out on the party!

UTAH COUNTY

Harvest Moon Hurrah



Spanish Fork is hosting a FREE event on Saturday to celebrate the full moon of September, which is set to make an appearance at the end of the month. The event will have live music, children's activities like face paint and a photo booth, vendors, and more. Happening at city park from 3-8 p.m.

Utah Brazilian Festival



A samba parade is a headlining feature of this event that will celebrate all things Brazil in Utah! Of course, there will be plenty of food, music, dancing and other fun for everyone. The event will be hosted at the University Place mall in Orem from 1-7 p.m.

JamFest Utah



Thurl Bailey's JamFest is in Lehi this weekend with 3v3 outdoor streetball basketball tournaments! There are competition divisions by age and for men and women. If basketball isn't really your jam, there will also be a free pool party, outdoor movie night, bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists, a raffle for Utah Jazz tickets and MORE! Check the schedule for specific event times and locations!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Ivins Heritage Days



Ivins is celebrating its history and residents on Friday and Saturday with a parade, vendors, food trucks, art, games, a pie-baking contest, pageants and more. There's something in the schedule that will be fun for every member of the family! Check out the website for more details.

WEBER COUNTY

Weber Remembers - The 9/11 Project

