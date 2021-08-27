Tony Hawk drops in to open new Salt Lake City skatepark

SALT LAKE CITY — A skating legend dropped into Salt Lake City to help christen a brand new skatepark Friday.

Two words: Tony Hawk. Need anything else be said?

Hawk brought his Vert Alert tour to the Utah Fairgrounds to kick off a brand new street course for skaters. But before anyone could do an ollie, nollie, trail slide or kick flip, Hawk himself was part of a group that cut the ribbon.

Early Friday, skaters actually tested out this brand new course, donated by Vans.

In 2019, with help from the Utah Sports Commission and Utah State Fairpark, Vans built the a skate bowl. Now, two years later, the park realized its collective goal of opening the street course to the world.

Hawk said he couldn't be prouder to be part of seeing his sport grow and blossom, especially compared to when he first started out.

“It’s exciting! I mean when I was a kid it was sort of the furthest thing from cool you could do and there was not much support in it, you definitely weren’t considered cool walking down the hallways of school with a skateboard and these days it’s the opposite,” said Hawk.

“This is literal, concrete proof that we’re here and we’ve arrived.”

Hawk even brought along his personal ramp, which has not been out of his warehouse in 15 years, as a part of the festivities.

Skaters, or just admirers, will be able to watch demonstrations throughout Friday afternoon before Hawk and his Vert Alert crew do their thing inside the arena.

A pro competition for men and women will take place throughout the day Saturday.