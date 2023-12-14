Too much to drink? Get $10 off a Uber ride home

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the holidays with lots of office parties and other celebrations, and many are imbibing a little too much this season, so law enforcement officials are teaming up with alcohol state officials to help get people safely home.

Liquor stores, bars, and other establishments where alcohol is available will signs with a QR code where patrons can get $10 off an Uber ride.

“We had a bartender last weekend actually, have a gentleman that was obviously not fit to drive home and mentioned he was driving home, said Bar X owner Richard Noel.

"She brought up the program, he utilized the program, even left his keys on the bar to show that he was going to utilize the program, got home safe and picked up the keys the next day.”

Utah Highway Patrol officials are well aware of the dangers of drinking and driving, so are putting extra units are the roads to keep people safe.

UHP officials say there will be 380 extra patrol shifts staffed by three dozen police agencies taking part in this holiday safe driving blitz.

Their message? Get a ride or get caught.

