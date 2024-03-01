Tooele child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

TOOELE, Utah — A child in Tooele is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Spencer's Field in Tooele Thursday evening.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating as the cause of the crash, which happened around 5 p.m., remains under investigation. No impairment is suspected at this time and police believe the crash to be an accident.

The child is expected to survive, though no other information about them is available at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.