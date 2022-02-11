Tooele County looking for missing 12-year-old girl

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Tooele County Sheriff's Department is asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Divina Martinez was last seen by a family member at her home in Stansbury Park near Old Mill Elementary in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 10.

Divina is five feet tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, shoes and three backpacks containing an Xbox.

Police are unsure if she left the area on foot or if she was picked up by someone. If you have any information on her location, contact authorities at 435-882-5600.