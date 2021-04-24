Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tooele family mourns loss of drowned puppy

items.[0].videoTitle
Tooele family mourns loss of drowned puppy
pup.jpg
Posted at 10:25 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 00:25:05-04

TOOELE, Utah — A Tooele family is mourning the loss of their 8-week old puppy.

Tooele City Police confirmed that the dog was drowned by someone who broke into the family's backyard. Details beyond that were limited.

Amber Lynn Bane says she and her daughter were training the puppy to one day be able to support Amber's step-dad, who is a double amputee.

“I don't know where we go from here,” Bane said. "It's not every day you're trying to save an animal like you would your own kid."

Amber's daughter and a next-door neighbor found the puppy after the incident.

Amber told FOX 13 she doesn't want the person suspected of the drowning to face any backlash, and she is praying for them.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere