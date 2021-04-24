Tooele family mourns loss of drowned puppy

TOOELE, Utah — A Tooele family is mourning the loss of their 8-week old puppy.

Tooele City Police confirmed that the dog was drowned by someone who broke into the family's backyard. Details beyond that were limited.

Amber Lynn Bane says she and her daughter were training the puppy to one day be able to support Amber's step-dad, who is a double amputee.

“I don't know where we go from here,” Bane said. "It's not every day you're trying to save an animal like you would your own kid."

Amber's daughter and a next-door neighbor found the puppy after the incident.

Amber told FOX 13 she doesn't want the person suspected of the drowning to face any backlash, and she is praying for them.