TOOELE, Utah — Tooele Police are asking for help in locating a girl thought to have run away from home.

Angelina Hernandez, age 13, was last seen late in the evening of February 24 near 500 South 400 West in Tooele.

Police believe she is still in Tooele or West Valley City.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angelina should contact Detective Seth Reynolds by calling dispatch at 435-882-5600 option 1, referencing case 1393.