Tooele police officer severely injured in motocross accident

TOOELE, Utah — A Tooele City Police officer and father of a 5-month-old is currently in the intensive care unit after a motocross crash over the weekend.

Slate Groskreutz was competing for first place in a race in Vernal when a bike trick went wrong.

“He was feeling really good. He wanted to give it all he could, you know?” said his brother, Jarrett. “My dad watched him try to pick his head up like he was going to get up and decided that he couldn’t really move.”

Groskreutz was flown to the University of Utah Hospital where he’s now in the ICU with a broken femur and ribs, brain bleeding, and damage to his large intestine. He’s already had a few surgeries.

Motocross is a big hobby among the brothers but now Jarrett is starting to second guess.

“I don’t know if I’ll be continuing because seeing my brother like this is not good,” he said.

The Tooele City Police Department released a statement, saying: “He has been an outstanding officer for us and has worked with the community in a very empathetic way. We are hoping for a full recovery and the community and police department is anxious to have him back on the streets with us.”

“He has a big heart and he wants to help people,” said his other brother, Dalton. “He’ll bend over backwards and family means everything to him.”

Even with the traumatic brain injury, Groskretuz has been able to communicate with his family while intubated.

“He’s writing on my hand: I love everyone. 'Tell mom, dad I love them. Tell Jar I love him' and stuff like that. He writes on my hand: 'Am I going to die?'” said Dalton. “It’s emotional.”

Groskreutz and his wife welcomed their first child just five months ago. Their family created a GoFundMe to help them cover the medical bills and other expenses while he is unable to work. To donate, click here.