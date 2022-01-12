Tooele police shoot man during alleged domestic violence incident

TOOELE, Utah — Tooele police were on scene of an apparent officer involved critical incident situation where one suspect was shot Wednesday morning.

Our news content sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune confirmed, Tooele police officers shot a man involved in a domestic violence incident.

The shooting happened at 600 South and 900 West, according to police. Officers entered the house, a fight ensued, and one or more officers shot the man.

His name, age and condition have not been released. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital. No officers were injured, according to the Tribune.

FOX 13 is on scene and awaiting an update from police.

Follow FOX 13 on air and online for developments to this breaking news story.