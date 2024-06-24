Tour the construction site of what will be the Salt Lake Bees' new home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Construction is moving along at a rapid pace at the site of Daybreak Field as the new home of the Salt Lake Bees is slated to open in April 2025.

“Crews are nearly around the clock with this right now,” said Eric Fairbanks, the Vice President of Marketing for Larry H. Miller Real Estate. “Seven months ago, this was a hole in the ground.”

Fairbanks said crews have poured 10,000 cubic yards of concrete and placed 1300 tons of rebar. Those numbers will grow as construction continues.

The Larry H. Miller Company gave me a tour of the construction site. The home plate will face east, giving fans stunning views of the Wasatch mountains.

Field suites behind home plate will put fans closer to the batter than the distance between the pitcher and the batter. That means fans in those seating areas will be closer than 60 feet, six inches away from the action.

“Fans are in the forefront of our mind in everything we are doing,” explained Ty Wardle, General Manager of the Bees.

While the field suites will offer fans a premium experience, Wardle says there will be plenty of affordable options.

“It is super important to us as an organization that we build something like this in the community that we see giving 20 bucks to your kid to go enjoy a baseball game and have a hot dog and have a drink and have a cool experience," Wardle said. "We’d love to see young families and kids and people from all walks of life being able to enjoy a baseball game here in South Jordan."

The main entrance to the ballpark will be located behind the outfield where a newly constructed Utah Transit Authority Trax station will take fans to and from the stadium and entertainment district.

With less than ten months remaining until the first pitch of the 2025 season, construction crews will be busy.

Right now, about 160 workers are on site each day, but that number could increase as the ballpark takes shape.

“It's going to get done,” Fairbanks said. “We committed, we made the promise. We had a mild winter this past winter and we are confident for opening pitch in April, we are going to hit it.”

Daybreak Field is part of a larger entertainment district that will include restaurants, a movie theater and a concert venue in South Jordan, East of Mountain View Corridor.