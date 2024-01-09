Tourists rescued in Iron County after rental car gets stuck in deep snow

IRON COUNTY, Utah — After hours of navigating through blowing wind and snow drifts with extremely low visibility, Iron County Search teams were able to rescue a pair of tourists who got stuck in a storm.

On Sunday just before 9 p.m., crews responded to a vehicle that was stuck on State Route 143 with two occupants inside.

The couple was visiting Utah from Texas and were heading back to Brian Head Resort from Bryce Canyon when their rental car got stuck in a snow drift.

The rescue mission was made even more complex due to extremely treacherous conditions caused by a winter storm passing through Utah on Sunday night.

"We all don't know where we're going, can't see," one rescuer is heard saying in a video of the ordeal. "This is crazy stuff."

Visibility was at times only ten feet ahead of teams and temperatures were below five degrees. Compounded with blowing wind between 20-35 miles per hour, the rescue required skill and proper equipment.

Four snowmobilers were sent to help the couple, along with one tracked ATV vehicle made specifically to navigate through snowy terrain.

The larger snow vehicle could not reach the stuck car due to snow drifts that were between five and eight feet tall but luckily, snowmobilers were able to make quick contact with the tourists.

Rescuers found the couple had enough fuel in the car to keep them warm and dry while a larger snowcat was sent to the area.

Eventually, the snowcat reached the couple and they were taken safely back to Brian Head Resort.

"We want to remind everyone of the importance of having enough supplies, coats, water, and fuel for the vehicle when venturing out during the winter months, especially when you travel into the high country," officials reflected after the mission. "Another reminder is to never separate from the vehicle or other members of their party. These people did all of that and returned home safe."

More than six hours after the initial call out, at 4:14 a.m. all rescuers returned safely and the mission was concluded.