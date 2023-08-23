Tow truck companies awarded $1.28 million in lawsuit against West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A state jury has issued a $1.28 million verdict against the city of West Jordan in a case involving multiple tow truck companies.

The owners of those companies claim they lost millions of dollars after they were booted off a rotation list and left unable to use their tow lot.

Lisa Butcher, owner of Mountain West Towing, has owned a lot on Leo Park Road in West Jordan for over ten years. She purchased the property with the intention to use it for her company, but for the past five years, she’s been unable to work out of it.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” she said.

Other tow companies worked off the property as well. She said everything was fine for four years until 2017, when she said the city told her she was in violation of a city ordinance.

“I’ve never been out of compliance. I’ve followed all the rules that they wanted. I’ve never had any complaints,” she said.

Then, she found out her company and the other companies were removed from the city’s rotation. She said she never received a “notice of removal” which under policy the city is required to share.

“We had no idea we’d be taken off the tow rotation. We just stopped getting calls,” she said.

On Tuesday, the jury decided West Jordan violated Butcher’s company and the other companies’ rights to due process.

“They decided the city didn’t give them adequate notice or opportunity to be heard before taking their property,” said associate attorney Katie Panzer.

“I was overwhelmed. I was so happy that finally somebody has listened and actually heard my story,” said Butcher.

The city declined to comment about the lawsuit since it’s not over yet. In October, a judge will decide if the tow companies can still use the space.

“What we’re seeking is for the judge to say, ‘No, you told her she was good at the time. You have to continue to let them operate,’” said attorney April Hollingsworth.