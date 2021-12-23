Town of Oak City placed under boil water order

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — The town of Oak City, Utah, which is located in Millard County, was placed under a boil water order Thursday after a water sample failed a routine system test.

In a notice to residents, city officials explained that a water sample from a routine test of the system came back bad and it was determined that the water from one of the city's springs failed the test because of an E. Coli contamination.

The water source has been removed from the drinking water system, officials say, but a boil water order has to go into effect until more tests can be taken for the health and safety of the residents.

The city does say that the system is already improving from initial notification. They hope to have the order lifted by the beginning of next week.

According for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when a boil order is placed, residents impacted need to boil tap water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking with it. You are safe to wash hands, bathe, shower and wash laundry with water that has not been boiled, as long as it's not swallowed. Other tasks such as caring for pets, brushing teeth and cleaning should be done with boiled or bottled water. For more information on boil water orders, click here.

Oak City officials say they will provide updates through Facebook and at the post office on the boil water order.