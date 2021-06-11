Tracking the latest on Utah's wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — FOX 13 is tracking wildfires all across Utah. Here is the very latest on the status of the bigger fires in the state:

BEAR FIRE - Carbon County

(Updated: June 11 | 9:10 a.m.)

The Bear Fire is located 4 miles northeast of Helper and has burned 8,332 acres as of 2 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the fire is just 5 percent contained. Firefighters were able to keep the fire west of US-6 and away from Helper.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office Thursday for 10 residences in northwest Helper, although no evacuations have been ordered.

US-6 is closed in the area near Emma Park Road to the US-191 junction. The road is expected to remain closed until at least noon Friday, although that is not certain. Drivers should use Emma Park Road and US-19 as alternate routes while US-6 is closed.

USDA

BENNION CREEK FIRE - Carbon County

(Updated: June 11 | 8:00 a.m.)

Burning over 4,700 acres, the Bennion Creek Fire is zero percent contained near Skyline and Starvation raods in the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Conditions Thursday forced the evacuation of the Aspen Cove residential community, which is still ongoing. On Friday, crews will attempt to build containment lines around Aspen Cove to protect structures in the area.

Bennion Ridge Road, Bear Ridge Road and Starvation Road are closed until further notice and drivers are asked to avoid the area for firefighter safety.

USDA

PACK CREEK FIRE - Grand County

(Updated: June 11 | 11:21 a.m.)

The Pack Creek Fire near Moab has already forced the mandatory evacuations of approximately 500 people.

National Weather Service

So far, the fire has burned nearly 5,000 acres, is zero percent contained and is threatening a high voltage line in the area. Three structures were burned in the fire.

Bureau of Land Management

MAMMOTH FIRE - Juab County

(Updated: June 11 | 10:03 a.m.)

The Mammoth fire has burned 709 acres one mile south of Mammoth Creek Village and is currently 40 percent contained. The village remains evacuated, and Dixie National Forest has implemented a closure area for roads, trails and lands surrounding the fire.

Overnight, the fire stayed in its current footprint despite heavy winds, allowing firefighters to contain the north and east perimeter of the fire.

Crews will spend Friday mopping up pickets of heat in the south and west edges of the fire.

U.S. Forest Service

EAST CANYON FIRE - Morgan County

(Updated: June 10 | 7:45 p.m.)

The East Canyon Fire is currently 90 percent contained, with the final amount in the thickest vegetation. Local units will spend Friday resuming control of the fire.