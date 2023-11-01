Trade in your gas-powered leaf blower for a FREE electric one

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a unique partnership; Union Pacific and the Utah Clean Air Partnership are teaming up to help clean Utah's air quality through a leaf blower exchange program.

Many Utahns are now busy cleaning up leaves, but residential, gas-powered blowers contribute to the state's bad air.

To help reduce these emissions, Union Pacific will be awarding UCAIR $375,000 to fund a program that will exchange 500 gas-powered 2-stroke leaf blowers with battery-powered versions.

Go HERE to register for this exchange and for instructions on how to recycle the old leaf blowers.