Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trade in your gas-powered leaf blower for a FREE electric one

leaf blower leafblower
Martin Meissner/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker uses a leafblower to clean a pavement along a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
leaf blower leafblower
Posted at 2023-11-01T12:40:04-0600
and last updated 2023-11-01 14:40:04-04

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a unique partnership; Union Pacific and the Utah Clean Air Partnership are teaming up to help clean Utah's air quality through a leaf blower exchange program.

Many Utahns are now busy cleaning up leaves, but residential, gas-powered blowers contribute to the state's bad air.

To help reduce these emissions, Union Pacific will be awarding UCAIR $375,000 to fund a program that will exchange 500 gas-powered 2-stroke leaf blowers with battery-powered versions.

Go HERE to register for this exchange and for instructions on how to recycle the old leaf blowers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere