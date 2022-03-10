Trader Joe's salad recalled in Utah for 'foreign material contamination'

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials have issued a recall for a ready-to-eat chicken salad that can be found at Trader Joe's and was shipped to five western states, including Utah.

"Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles and Peanut Dressing," with expiration dates of March 9,10, 11 or 12 on the package should not be consumed due to the possibility of hard plastic in the salad dressing.

Contaminated salads were produced on March 3-6, officials reported in the recall.

The impacted products will have the identification of "P-6247" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Stores in Utah, Nevada, California, Arizona, and New Mexico were sent the recalled salads.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reports that there have been nor confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the salads and asks that if anyone concerned about an illness contact a medical provider.

If you have this salad in your fridge, officials urge you to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.