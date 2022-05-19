Traffic flows as new interchanges open on Bangerter Highway

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Bangerter Highway is moving a big step closer towards becoming a real highway this month. Actually three big steps closer, with stop lights being replaced by freeway-style interchanges in West Jordan, South Jordan and Riverton.

The project has been in the works for more than a decade and the timing couldn’t be much better as the southwest corridor of Salt Lake Valley continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Right now, Utah Department of Transportation engineers estimate about 60,000 vehicles use Bangerter Highway every day; a number that is projected to double by the 2040.

The new interchanges help speed up traffic flow, cut down on starting and stopping and reduce overall frustration by drivers.

“Converting it to an interchange, all this is gone, the accidents, the fender benders or somebody running a red light, that is gone. So a lot of improvement a lot of safety improvement," said UDOT Project Manager Marwan Farah

“This is my district! I’ve had six of these Bangerter interchanges in my district and it’s great to see them get done and get our traffic flowing really well,” exclaimed State Sen. Wayne Harper.

UDOT has now completed 10 freeway-style interchanges along Bangerter Highway, but they’re not done yet. Plans are already in the works on the final segment from 4100 South in West Valley City to California Avenue in Salt Lake City.

When all the projects are complete and all the stoplights removed, engineers say it will reduce the time it takes to get from Interstate 15 in Draper to the Salt Lake City International Airport by about 20 minutes.