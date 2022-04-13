Traffic impacted by police chase, crash in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police said a chase with a suspect on 700 East in Millcreek was affecting traffic on Wednesday morning.

Police said three people were in custody and traffic was impacted in all directions.

Officers were responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle they took off and then crashed.

The suspect's white sedan crashed into at least one other car before hitting a light pole, according to Unified police.

Stay with FOX 13 News on-air and online for developments to this breaking news story.