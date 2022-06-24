Traffic study conducted in Eagle Mountain neighborhood with speeding problem

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Homeowners in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood are hoping for progress as the city makes changes to address concerns over speeding.

“I’m really hoping that those new signs that slow everyone down, those will help, hopefully,” said Krysti Motter.

Motter is a mom who has watched crash after crash take place just outside her backyard. She’s had to help respond to at least four, including a crash over Memorial Day weekend that injured two people.

“It was eye-opening. It was really scary. Just because of how fast they were going and how intense the injuries were,” she said.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the car was going 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Last month, Motter told FOX 13 News that something had to change.

“I need something done just to keep my kids safe,” she said in May.

She called the city’s planning department. On Monday, the city installed new signs and a traffic counter to collect data on the speeding and daily traffic.

“Just because of how steep the hill is and how harsh that curve is, people aren’t really expecting it when they come flying down that hill and they have to turn really quickly,” she said.

More warning signs are on the way.

“That should suggest a speed limit of 20 mph around that curve where that accident over Memorial Day weekend took place,” said Tyler Maffitt with the City of Eagle Mountain.

Ranches Pkwy is technically a non-residential street, so Maffitt said stop signs and speed bumps aren’t recommended for that hill.

“One of the worst things that could happen is if somebody is speeding in that area. They don’t want to be seen ramping over a speed bump and into private property,” he said.

The city’s traffic study should wrap up on Tuesday, Jun. 28. Engineers will then look over the data to form a plan moving forward.

“I’m really, really happy to see that they’re listening and that they’re just as worried as we are,” said Motter.