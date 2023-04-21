Traffic troubles mount as construction on busy Salt Lake City street continues

SALT LAKE CITY — Backed-up traffic stretches for several blocks along 300 West in Salt Lake City as construction continues, frustrating local businesses.

It’s been nearly three years since construction has taken place on the road between 1300 South and 1700 South according to nearby resident Brittney Hemingway, with seemingly no end in sight.

“It’s just a constant nightmare,” Hemingway said.

In the middle of the line of frustrated drivers and beeping construction equipment sits My Thai Asian Cuisine.

“Another customer just came and just, only a couple blocks from here. It took him a half hour to come to get three combos and two Thai teas,” said owner Dee Benson, “I feel bad that it took you so long even though it’s not my fault. But I feel bad.”

Benson said before the construction began, tables in her restaurant would be crowded with people during lunch rush hour.

“I used to see twenty people wait in line, but now it's just empty, you know, now it's just, you see my place is empty,” said Benson.

Director of the Salt Lake City Department of Transportation Jon Larsen said this is one of the biggest projects the city has ever taken on, stretching 12 blocks, nearly 1.5 miles.

“We’re completely rebuilding the street and that’s a project that was sorely needed,” said Larsen, “When it’s all done, it’ll be really nice. Continuous sidewalks, protected bike lanes, fresh smooth pavement, lots of new trees that we’re planting.”

Larsen said there were several setbacks that delayed the project.

“There were issues, during COVID, with supply chain and labor issues,” he said, “And so it’s taken longer than anyone would like.”

Part of why traffic is so backed is because there aren’t very many outlets or alternative routes for drivers, with the roads that do exist being dead ends.

“The end is in sight. So, hang in there,” said Larsen.

He said it should be completed in the next three months.

For Benson, that end couldn’t come soon enough.

“I hope that they get done sooner because it’s more fun,” she said, “Because we’re losing the money and the rents still pay the same. You know, and it’s just not fun. It’s hard.”