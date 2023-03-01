Trail cameras capture mountain lion and her three kittens in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A family of mountain lions was spotted taking a family stroll in the mountains of Salt Lake County as a female led her three kittens along.

Denise Peterson with the Utah Mountain Lion Conservation shared the video with FOX 13 News, which she said took some serious dedication to get.

"We've been running cameras in this area for about a year and a half and have anxiously been awaiting the arrival of these kittens," she said in an email.

Video caught on a few trail cameras shows the mother mountain lion walking in the snowy mountains, with three playful kittens following closely behind.

The family adventure was caught on Valentine's Day and Peterson said they hope to see more of the mother and her kittens soon.

An exact location for where the cats were seen was not disclosed, Peterson said in order to keep the family safe. However, it was taken somewhere in the mountains of Salt Lake County.

It's estimated that Utah's population of mountain lions range from 1,600 to 2,600 and about 40% of the state's habitat is suited for the big cats.

The Utah Mountain Lion Conservation group focuses on "improving social tolerance and understanding of lions here through education, collaboration, research and community," Peterson explained.