I-80 closed in Summit County after trailer catches fire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Traffic is being diverted from I-80 after a trailer separates from a tractor, catching fire. Officials are expecting the road to remain closed for an extended period of time.

Below is a recording of a UDOT camera featuring traffic being closed after a trailer catches fire on I-80.

FOX 13 Live

According to Utah Highway Patrol, A semi-tractor was traveling eastbound on I-80 in Summit County near Wanship near the exit when its trailer caught fire at around 6:01 p.m.

The vehicle had then separated from the trailer on the right shoulder. Officials have since closed the road, turning around and diverting traffic.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, the amount of affected vehicles is not yet known at this time. Stay tuned for further updates.