Travelers excited about new TRAX Station at Salt Lake City Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A new TRAX station at the Salt Lake City airport has travelers looking forward to their next trip.

The green line will now stop at the airport starting Friday.

Carl Arky with the Utah Transit Authority said the station’s been twenty months in the making. It was originally supposed to be ready in July but COVID-19, concrete shortages and airport construction delayed it.

“You have two construction crews and two contractors and everybody working in a close space,” said Arky.

Up until now, passengers have had to get off at a bus bridge at 1940 W. North Temple and board a shuttle to get to their flight.

Now this extra station eliminates that step, taking fliers from the train to the plane.

“That extra step – especially when you got little ones you’re trying to corral, that one less stop in the process would be great,” said John Aegerter.

Airport parking lots have been packed full of cars with fall break and traveling ramping back up.

The UTA hopes the station can convince drivers to use public transportation.

“It’s much better to be able to stay on board of one transportation all the way,” said Arky.

The airport TRAX station will have its grand opening on Monday.