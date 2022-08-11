'Traveling Group' distracts St. George jewelry store employees, steals $20,000

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A traveling group of suspects allegedly used a variety of methods to distract employees before stealing $20,000 worth of jewelry from a St. George store.

At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers received a report of theft from the jewelry store on Red Cliffs Drive.

Surveillance footage showed three suspects entering the store with large amounts of cash and asking questions and other sleight of hand methods to distract employees.

One of the suspects asked a staff member to see certain items, while the other suspects pocketed valuable items.

According to St. George police, these types of distraction and diversion techniques are common across the country.

“Typically these crimes are perpetuated by traveling groups without ties to that location,” said Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell. “We don’t believe the suspects have ties to this area.”

Traveling groups often leave to another area after making a few hits.

The three suspects are currently at large as authorities continue their investigation.