TRAX train cleared after report of on-board bomb sighting

Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 12, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority TRAX train was stopped Sunday and passengers removed after a report of a pipe bomb on-board the car.

UTA says it received a call for service after a man reported a pipe bomb in between the seats on the southbound TRAX tracks by the City Creek station.

The train was eventually stopped at the Ballpark station and searched while everyone on the train was moved for safety precautions.

During a search of the train cab, it was determined there was no bomb and the train was safe.

The train was delayed 5 to 10 mins and passengers were allowed back on the train as it resumed its regular schedule.

