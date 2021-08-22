Tree blows into power line, sparking house fire

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork Fire Department fought blazes for the better part of Saturday night after a tree blew into a power line over the home.

Firefighters were already out on other calls due to the storm when they got a call of a tree that had blown into a power line at 366 West 300 North, American Fork.

The power line was sparking and quickly ignited a fire in the roof of the home it was over at about 7:30 p.m.

The two occupants of the home were able to get themselves out safely and there were no injuries reported.

Captain Austin Knight of the American Fork Fire Department told Fox13 the fire was quite difficult to access because of the power line and the tree around the home. Strong winds also made it harder on firefighting efforts with winds recorded at 30 MPH and wind gusts reported up to 40 MPH.

With a large rain storm affecting many people in the area, Knight said they were delayed in receiving resources to fight the fire and it took about 5 hours to deal with the situation.

The home suffered damages to the roof and attic and some water damage in other parts of the home because of the firefighting.