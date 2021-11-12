Tremonton man allegedly tricked co-workers into eating THC edibles

TREMONTON, Utah — A 28-year-old Tremonton man has been arrested and accused of giving his coworkers gummy candies laced with THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Christian C. Cabrera faces five charges of surreptitious administration of a certain substance, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13, Tremonton police officers were called to the business after Cabrera allegedly placed the THC gummies into a bag with Gummy Life Savers, and shared them with people in the office.

Police said five of Cabrera’s coworkers ate the edibles, believing they were normal candy and began to get high. Documents said some had to be taken to a medical center for treatment.

More possible charges are pending, police said.