Tremonton teen on bike killed after being hit by garbage truck

TREMONTON, Utah — A teenage girl was killed early Tuesday morning in Tremonton after she was hit by a garbage truck.

Officials report the 17-year-old girl was riding in the area of 1500 North Main Street just after 5 a.m. when the incident happened.

When crews arrived, they found the teen had already died of her injuries.

The girl was in 11 grade at Bear River High School, which is located less than two miles away from the crash scene.

Officials report the driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene after the crash as an investigation was conducted.

The identities of the teenager and the driver of the truck, as well as if the driver will face charges, were not made available.

School District leaders tell FOX 13 News that counselors are at the school to help friends, students and teachers as they cope with the loss.

