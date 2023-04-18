Construction worker rescued after Spanish Fork trench collapse

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Crews were able to rescue a construction worker who had been buried waist-deep after a trench collapse Tuesday in Spanish Fork.

Officials reported the call came in just before 10 a.m. that the trench had collapsed in the area of 810 East 1950 North.

The man had reportedly entered the trench when the sides slid away and caved in on him. After the collapse, the worker was alert and talking with rescue crews as they attempted to extricate him from the debris.

After being removed from the trench, the worker was loaded into an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter and airlifted to the hospital.

FOX 13 News

It's not known what condition the man was in after being removed from the trench.