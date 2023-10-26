Trick-or-treating, night of fright and more events happening this Hallo-weekend!

Even though the weather might make you want to stay inside and get cozy, grab and umbrella and head out to a community event happening across Utah!

It's Hallo-weekend and there's plenty of spooky fun for all ages of the family.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com.

Here's what's happening across the state:

CACHE COUNTY

North Logan Fright Night - FREE trunk or treat held at the North Shore Aquatic Center in Logan! Plenty of candy for kids, plus learn about local businesses! Organizers say this is a family-friendly event and appropriate costumes are welcome. Food trucks and face painting also! 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

CARBON COUNTY

Price Main Street Mash - Trunk or treat, a car show, live music, games, activities, haunted spooky ally, peace gardens and more in Price to usher in Halloween! There will be food trucks and local businesses to fill your appetite as well. Happening Saturday from 3-10 p.m.!

DAVIS COUNTY

Boonanza - The Clearfield Aquatic and Fitness Center is hosting a Halloween party with a treasure island theme! Dress in your costumes and enjoy mostly treats but maybe a few tricks! Tickets required for this event happening on Saturday at 6 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer - Join FOX 13 News and hundreds of others at a Saturday morning event to show support for those fighting and survivors of breast cancer! Don't forget to wear pink and your sneakers to participate in a 3- to 5-mile leisurely stroll. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. in Liberty Park!

Utah Highway Patrol Trunk or Treat - Meet troopers and get some treats (no tricks, this time!) at this event on Friday night! Happening from 5:30-8 p.m. at 4501 S. 2700 W. in Salt Lake City. Wear your costume and have some spooky, safe fun with UHP!

Frights under Lights- Pay a visit under the seat at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium with a Halloween twist! Frights under lights will include aquarium access for guests, plus trick-or-treating, stomp lights and food trucks! Costumes are encouraged, tickets are required!

Día de Los Muertos Celebration - Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center on Saturday with the whole community! There will be traditional Mexican dancing, musical performances, food, a beer garden, activities, giveaways and drawings for the whole family! Check out the fun from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. - tickets required!

Cottonwood Heights Monster Mash - This FREE event is on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center. Carnival games, ice skating and special appearances by Mirabel, Elsa and Spider-Man throughout the event! Activities are specifically for kids, but all are welcome to participate in the spooky fun!

Sandy City Trunk or Treat - Car show, live DJ, face painting, vintage movies and activities for all on Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wear your spookiest garb and head to the Sandy Promenade for all the Halloween fun!

International Halloween Fest - Food, fun and fall at the Utah State Fairgrounds on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Bring your carved pumpkin or enter in the costume contest. FREE for all!

Monster Block Party - The Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City is hosting a Halloween bash to remember! FREE for everyone, there will be trunk-or-treat, costumes, activities, performances and more! The fire department will also be doing a pumpkin drop. Happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Teen Halloween - The Salt Lake County Library is hosting a special event for teens on Saturday from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Viridan Center! Wear your costume and join beasts on the dance floor, plus snap a pic of your look at photo zones!

Trick or treat on Main Street - Trick or treat in Midvale with the whole community on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.! Main Street will be transformed into a haunted lane where attendees can get tricks and treats from businesses, eat from food trucks and more! Be sure to wear your best costume as prizes will be awarded to the most creative! FREE for all!

Pumpkin Promenade -

Enjoy free coca and a free donut in South Jordan on Friday night and Saturday while looking through pumpkin creations made by the city and its residents! Happening at Mulligans Golf and Games. Don't miss it!

UINTAH COUNTY

Jensen Pumpkin Festival - At this event deemed a "small town hoedown" you'll be able to enjoy food, listen to live music, and look at carved pumpkins! It's a FREE event, but all donations are donated to local charities. Happening Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at Jensen Park!

UTAH COUNTY

Día de Muertos at Thanksgiving Point - Head to Thanksgiving Point on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to contribute to a community ofrenda, see dancers, mariachi bands, singers, art and eat some delicious food! Tickets required.

Halloween Spooktacular - Trunk or treat, spook alley, candy search, games, and MORE! Bring your costume and candy bag for this community event at the Lindon Community Center on Friday at 6 p.m. If you want to donate your trunk for the event, just register in advance!

Night of Fright - Trick or treat at University place as villains take over! There will also be photo ops, yard games and fire pits! Then, warm up with a cup of hot chocolate or cider! The scary festival is happening Friday from 6-8 p.m.

Dia de Muertos - The Provo Library is hosting an event to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos! On Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon, head to the library to make a different crafts and enjoy themed activities!

WASATCH COUNTY

Heber Halloween Fest - Sweet and spooky fun in Heber on Friday from 4-7 p.m. with trick-or-treating, a carnival, magician, thriller performance, vendors and more! While the event is free, there will be fundraising and things to purchase. Head to Heber Tabernacle Square for the fun!

WEBER COUNTY

Halloween Market - With home decor, treats, apparel, permanent jewelry and more, this Halloween market will feature local artisans and some spooky goods! Free face painting from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Happening at The Foundry!

Día de los Muertos Utah- Celebrate life and death with the community at the Historic Ogden Union Station on Saturday from 1-8 p.m. Attendees can expect a craft market, live music, dancers, a car show, community alter and more. FREE fun for the whole family!

Creatures of the Night - Friday and Saturday, head to the Ogden Nature Center for Halloween fun without scares! There will be a night-time walk where you can meet owls, spiders and snakes. There will also be crafts, games and campfire stories. Learn about nature while also having a hint of festive fun.