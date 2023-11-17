Truck and trailer engulfed in flames, killing one near Pony Express Trail

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah State Fire Marshal is investigating an incident where a truck and cargo trailer were found engulfed in flames near the Pony Express Trail in Tooele County. No foul play is suspected.

Officials responded to a call at 12:15 a.m. of a fire a few miles away from the Pony Express trail near Lookout in Tooele County Thursday morning.

When officials arrived they found a truck and cargo trailer fully engulfed in flames with an acre of brush burning around it. The fire was put out and a deceased individual was inside the trailer.

The individual has not yet been identified, and the Utah State Fire Marshall is leading the investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.