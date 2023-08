PRICE, Utah — A semi-truck lost control on State Route 6 late Friday afternoon, causing it to jackknife when it struck a barrier on the highway.

Utah Highway Patrol said it happened around 4:30 p.m. as the truck was traveling eastbound near Price.

Troopers are investigating the truck's speed relative to the existing wet road conditions as the cause of the crash.

Traffic was re-routed as wreckers worked to clear the crash site.

No one was injured in the crash.