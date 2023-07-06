Watch Now
Truck stopped in Marriott-Slaterville for hauling unsecured stone slabs down busy highway

FOX 13 News
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 17:56:39-04

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A dump truck was stopped in West Haven near 1300 South and 1900 West for hauling a dangerously unsecured load Thursday morning.

According to the Weber County Sheriff's Office, a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance truck inspector had noticed the truck having the back trunk open with several large stone slabs hanging out of it at 9:10 a.m.

After being stopped and inspected, the vehicle was placed out of service due to its immediate danger to the general public.

In the photos provided by the sheriff's office, one particular stone slab can be seen sloped down outside of the truck, only kept in place by the stone slabs immediately above and below it without any means of securing it.

In their Facebook post, they warn that Utah sees several accidents due to debris on roadways caused by unsecured trucks or trailers.

