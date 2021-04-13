TSA clarifies rule for sunscreen bottles in carry-on luggage

SALT LAKE CITY — The Transportation Security Administration is clarifying its rules about sunscreen bottles in carry-on luggage after publishing incorrect information on its website over the weekend.

"Our website incorrectly reported that sunscreen containers larger than 3.4 oz. were allowed in carry-on bags, if medically necessary. That error has been corrected. Travelers still need to ensure liquids, gels and aerosols in carry-on bags meet the 3-1-1 requirements and are no larger than 3.4 ounces," a statement from TSA says.

The "3-1-1" liquids rule states all liquids in carry-on luggage must be in containers of 3.4 oz. or less, all of the bottles are to be placed in a quart-size plastic bag and each passenger can bring one such bag.

One exception to the rule has been put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each passenger may also bring a bottle of liquid hand sanitizer of up to 12 ounces in carry-on luggage. This exception will be in place until further notice.

Air travelers who need to bring larger amounts of sunscreen or other liquids, gels or aerosols are asked to pack those items in checked luggage.