TSA finding more firearms in luggage at SLC Int'l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - As passengers return to the airport, there's starting to be a troubling problem among some passengers.

Just in 2021 so far, 50 firearms have been found during searches of carry-on bags at security check points.

There have been seven found so far in May, including one as recent as Monday, and two that were found in a single day on May 3.

Stats from 2020 through the middle of May only showed 33 guns being brought to the airport. Going back to 2019, the number is even lower at 29.

READ: More guns seized at airport checkpoints in 2020 than in 2019

“We can’t explain the surge,” TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said, "but we are here simply to screen the passengers.”

Firearms are never allowed in checked baggage or on one's person when flying, but you can take a firearm with you when you travel if you take these steps

The firearms must be unloaded.

All firearms must be placed in a hard-shell case and then put into your checked baggage.

When you arrive at the airport, you must go to the airline's baggage check counter to declare the firearm and ammunition.

Click here for more details about specific types of firearms and ammunition.

Ultimately, the TSA is calling this trend “concerning.” They are making sure officers are more alert about the problem and educating the public about the rules when flying with guns.

READ: Man arrested at Philadelphia airport says he forgot he had friend’s handgun