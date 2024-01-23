Tubing accident kills 18-year-old girl in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A girl remembered for her vibrant and joyful soul was killed over the weekend while tubing with friends in Huntington Canyon.

Kirsten Beagley, 18, died as a result of the accident, leaving her family "devastated," a GoFundMe fundraiser reads.

The tubing accident happened just after noon on Saturday in a popular location just West of Cleveland Reservoir in Huntington Canyon, officials with the Emery County Sheriff's Office reported.

Officials said Beagley was on a tube with a friend and was going too fast to stop at the bottom of the hill.

While the friend rolled off the tube onto a snowy hillside, Beagley stayed on the tube "as it launched over the snowy berm on the shoulder of State Route 31 and came to a rest on the road," officials said.

The young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family expanded on the incident, saying Beagley was with her friends on a day activity ahead of a school dance.

"The loss is so sad for all involved and now all her friends and family will be attending her funeral on the same day of the very dance the activity was for," a GoFundMe fundraiser reads. "It’s heartbreaking."

The loss of Beagley has been felt throughout the tight-knit community of Castle Dale, with community members and loved ones pitching in over $11,000 to help the family with funeral expenses.

"Kirsten was a vibrant and cherished young soul who brought joy to everyone around her," family said. "Her sudden departure has left all of us heartbroken."